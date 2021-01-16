In the past few months, Amazon has made moves to open two fulfillment centers and one delivery station in metro Baton Rouge and Lafayette that will double its area operations, but doesn't appear to be done building out its south Louisiana distribution network.

Based on the combined populations of metro New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, as many as six more local delivery stations could be added to three stations already operating in the area, along with the development of a regional sortation center, said Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon.

Delivery stations and regional sortation centers generally have a few hundred employees each, but hire additional workers during busy periods, so the additional construction could mean thousands of new jobs on top of more than 1,000 combined expected at the two planned fulfillment centers.

“When the dust settles, you may end up with nine or 10 delivery stations,” said Wulfraat, president and founder of MWPVL, a supply chain, distribution and logistics consulting firm based in Montreal. MWPVL has worked with a variety of businesses, including Fortune 100 firms.

Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, who has worked with Amazon and its developers in acquiring land for its delivery and fulfillment centers in Baton Rouge and Carencro, said the company’s expansion plans call for more of a presence in south Louisiana.

“Having worked with them this past year, there is definitely more in the works,” he said.

Amazon currently has two delivery stations in New Orleans, both in the Elmwood area, and one in Baton Rouge, recently built off Rieger Road. Those handle “last mile delivery” for Amazon, with drivers taking packages directly to homes, businesses and apartments. Some stations are set up to handle small packages, while others handle large bulky items, such as appliances, which may have to be brought inside a house and installed.

The network of delivery stations is set up so drivers don’t have to go more than 20 to 25 miles before dropping off their first package, Wulfraat said. So they deliver within a 45- to 50-mile radius. Between 700 to 900 vans operate out of the stations, with drivers pulling up in platoons to get the items they need to take on their delivery route.

The delivery stations are fed by a regional sortation center. That’s where items gathered from Amazon fulfillment centers are shipped to. Employees at the sortation center determine if it would be best to send an item through the U.S. Postal Service or if Amazon’s own distribution network should handle delivery.

Currently, Wulfraat said, the south Louisiana market is being served by a sortation center in Humble, Texas, near Houston. “There will be some sort of an announcement about a sortation center in your area down the road,” he said. Generally, the sortation centers are about 250,000 to 300,000 square feet and they operate in a 200-mile radius.

A developer that works with Amazon recently purchased a 63-acre site off La. 415 in Port Allen and its use has not yet been announced as to whether it might be a delivery station or potentially a sortation center.

The main feeders for Amazon are its fulfillment centers. One is under construction in Carencro, at the old Evangeline Downs site. It is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment. That facility is set to open in about a year and will employ 500 people.

A fulfillment center, which the company with ties to Amazon has requested to build on the site of Baton Rouge's vacated Cortana Mall, would handle small, sortable products, based on the size of the facility, Wulfraat said. Documents filed with the city-parish said the center would be 2.9 million square feet, spread across five levels, and built after demolition of the mall. The center would handle small, lightweight items less than 18 inches in size. The city-parish Planning Commission is set to vote on the site plan for the facility in February; the plans call for 1,251 parking spots.

Fulfillment centers are typically 1 million-square-foot or more warehouses with hundreds of employees; some have robotic assistance for workers to fulfill online orders. The fulfillment centers need extra space because they carry inventory from small businesses that sell goods through Amazon.

“Every major city Amazon goes into, they have one of each fulfillment center. One for products that are small and sortable and one for large non-sortable items,” Wulfraat said.

During the Carencro fulfillment center announcement, officials noted the online retailer already employs over 1,500 full- and part-time workers in Louisiana. It has seven Whole Foods Market locations in Louisiana, in addition to the delivery stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans and an Amazon Air logistics gateway at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Mark Marzano, Amazon’s director of fulfillment, told participants in the announcement that the company is striving to offer faster, more efficient deliveries to customers across the state.

In 2020, Amazon ranked Louisiana fifth for the fastest annual growth among its digital entrepreneur partners making sales through the company, state officials said. More than 14,500 small and medium-sized businesses in the state participate in Amazon’s fulfillment network, and Louisiana entrepreneurs recorded 49% growth in year-over-year sales between June 2019 and May 2020.