Former Our Lady of the Lake CEO Scott Wester has been offered the top job for the Memorial Healthcare System in Florida, one of the largest public hospital systems in the U.S.
The board for the South Broward Hospital District, which oversees the hospital system, met Friday evening to make its selection, said Kerting Baldwin, Memorial Healthcare System's administrative director of corporate communications. Baldwin could not confirm whether Wester had accepted the offer.
Wester, who had been OLOL’s CEO for 14 years before stepping down in February, was one of four finalists for the Memorial Healthcare job.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel first reported the news Monday.
Memorial Healthcare System operates five hospitals and a children’s hospital in Broward County, north of Miami.
In February, Wester stepped down from his role as OLOL’s leader to move into a new executive position with the hospital’s parent company, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. The position was intended to focus on OLOL’s recently announced $245 million partnership with LSU.
Beth O'Brien was named the interim president and CEO while a search is ongoing for a permanent replacement.
A spokesperson for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which oversees OLOL, deferred comment to Wester. Wester did not immediately return messages from The Advocate.