Houston-based energy company Delfin LNG is once again asking for more time to build a floating liquefied natural gas export facility off Cameron Parish before its federal permits expire in September.
The company sent a letter Friday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting a one-year extension. Delfin was first granted authorization for the LNG export facility in September 2017, with a completion date for the onshore facilities set two years later.
FERC has granted three extensions, with the latest set to expire Sept. 28.
Delfin said it continues to make "a good faith effort" to meet the construction deadline and has made significant progress in developing the facility. But the project has been slowed down by the COVID pandemic, a drop in demand for LNG and trade issues with China.
However, demand for LNG has increased in recent months because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European countries are trying to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas and the U.S. is trying to boost LNG exports to meet the rise in demand.
Delfin said in the regulatory filing that last week it reached a $3 billion sale and purchase agreement with Vitol, a Dutch energy trader. Vitol will take 500,000 metric tons of LNG a year for the next 15 years. The company said it is finalizing deals with other LNG purchasers, which will be turned into contracts soon.
Because of these contracts, the company said it expects to make a final investment decision on building the first floating LNG vessel by the end of the year. Delfin said it needs longterm contracts for 2 million to 2.5 million metric tons of LNG before it makes the final decision on the facility. Engineering and design work for the construction of the floating vessels has been completed by Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch.
The Delfin facilities could produce up to 13 million tons of LNG per year across four floating vessels about 37 to 41 miles off the coast of Cameron Parish, supplied by pipelines under the Gulf floor.