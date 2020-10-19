The state’s attempt to sell the former Champion Insurance complex on Government Street didn’t happen Monday because no one submitted bids on the property.
There had been some speculation the sale would fail to draw bids even though the complex sits on an 8-acre tract along Government Street. For one, the minimum asking price was $4.255 million. Any potential bidder had only a month to put together a package. And the coronavirus pandemic has caused uncertainty in the local real estate market.
Jacques Berry, policy and communications director for the Division of Administration, which maintains and operates state buildings, said there are “a couple of options” for the property. It could be relisted for sale, or another appraisal could be done that results in a lower value than the original $4.255 million. “We’ll wait and see,” Berry said.
The complex at 4615 Government St. consists of two buildings facing the street with 8 acres behind them. One building is 40,272-square-feet; the other is 17,881-square-feet. There are 242 parking spaces on the property.
Champion was once the state’s third-largest auto insurance company until it collapsed in June 1989. Company owner John M. Eicher Jr. and some family members were accused of putting up a deceitful image of financial solvency to policyholders, while the company was crumbling under the weight of claims it couldn’t pay. Eicher did time in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud, forgery and bribery.
The state bought the property in December 1990 for $372,687. It had been occupied by Capital Area Human Services, providing mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities services.
Recently CAHS has moved to new offices and left the building vacant. Because the building is vacant and it had been paid off, Berry said the division decided to sell the property.