The jobs recovery snapshot in the Capital City through September fell in line with statewide data, minor improvement compared to August but still down 6.6% over the year as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact remains.
The Baton Rouge metro had 384,700 jobs as of 12 months through September, down 24,700 jobs over the year but added 200 jobs since August. The data released Wednesday is not seasonally adjusted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is parsed out by the Louisiana Workforce Commission to show changes on the industry level.
Across Louisiana, there were only 1,849,400 jobs through September, down from 1,981,100 jobs one year ago which is also a 6.6% decline. Statewide only 6,900 jobs were added back to the economy since August.
In Baton Rouge, the industry cluster which shed the most jobs remains to be leisure and hospitality, which lost 10,400 jobs over the year through September. That's down 25.5% to only 30,300 workers in businesses like hotels, restaurants and casinos. The industry lost another 500 jobs since August.
Education and health services lost 4,900 jobs over the year to 49,400 jobs with another 1,200 jobs lost since August. Public school teachers jobs are not under education in this data, but instead show up in government jobs.
Construction lost 2,900 jobs over the year to 43,400 workers but recovered 700 jobs since August. Trade, transportation and utilities lost 2,300 jobs over the year to 67,900 jobs, driven by retail trade losses, another 300 jobs were lost since August.
Manufacturing lost 1,600 jobs over the year to 28,400 workers and declined another 400 jobs since August. Non-durable goods led the trend but there were also several hundred fewer jobs in chemical manufacturing since September 2019.
Other services lost 900 jobs over the year to 16,200 and added back 100 jobs since August.
Professional and business services lost 700 jobs over the year to 48,100 jobs but recovered 500 jobs since August.
Federal, state and local government collectively lost 700 jobs over the year to 76,600 jobs, which was driven by deepest cuts to local government jobs, smaller cuts to state jobs and offset by the addition of several hundred federal workers since last year.
Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 200 jobs over the year to only 800 in the industry in Baton Rouge. Another 100 jobs were lost in that industry since August. Information lost 200 jobs over the year for 4,600 jobs total, 100 more jobs lost since August.
Financial activities was the only industry cluster to add jobs in Baton Rouge over the past year through September, it added 100 jobs for a total of 19,000 workers including a recovery of 100 jobs since August.
In the Lafayette metro, there were 193,000 jobs through September, down 10,400 jobs compared to last year during the same time frame which is a 5.1% drop. The Acadiana region recovered 1,000 jobs since August.
Losses were driven by mining and logging which shed 3,400 jobs since September 2019, about 3,200 of those jobs were support activities for oil and gas or mining operations. Professional and business services lost another 2,700 jobs over the year while education and health services lost 2,000 jobs. Unlike most other markets across the state, leisure and hospitality added 800 workers in the Lafayette metro compared to last year, including 200 employees since August.
In the New Orleans metro, there were 519,900 jobs through September, down 60,100 jobs over the year which is a 10.4% drop. The region did recover 4,900 jobs since August though.
Leisure and hospitality was the industry cluster with the most job losses through September, with 29,100 fewer jobs in the market for only 62,300 total.
The Lake Charles metro lost a disproportionate amount of jobs for its population size in Louisiana, the region lost 90,700 jobs through September for 22,100 fewer jobs over the year, for a 19.6% drop. That's in addition to another 5,900 jobs since August driven by economic disaster from Hurricane Laura.
OTHER METROS: Shreveport-Bossier City, 9,700 jobs to 170,000 jobs; Houma-Thibodaux, 5,100 jobs to 82,900 jobs; Hammond, 2,500 jobs to 43,900 jobs; Alexandria, 2,300 jobs to 59,600 jobs; Monroe, flat over the year to 78,200 jobs.