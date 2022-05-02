Scott Wester, center, former chief executive officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, speaks at The Advocate's 2020 Economic Outlook Summit, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Manship Theatre. Wester, who spent 14 years as OLOL’s president and CEO before stepping down in February, has accepted the same position with Memorial Healthcare System in Florida, one of the largest public hospital systems in the United States.