Venture Global LNG obtained a $500 million loan from a group of major banks as the company prepares to make a final investment decision this year for its proposed $8.5 billion Plaquemines LNG liquefied natural gas export terminal south of New Orleans.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company signed a deal with JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho Bank and Bank of America for $500 million to be used for construction activities before a final decision to move forward is made.
All of the lenders already chipped in for the company's loan for its Calcasieu Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, which is under construction.
The Plaquemines LNG facility would export up to 20 million tons of LNG each year. The first phase of the project is for 10 million tons of LNG.
Venture Global has a 20-year deal to sell 1 million tons of its LNG to French utility Électricité de France S.A. The Polish Oil and Gas Co. agreed to buy 2.5 million tons of LNG from the Plaquemines terminal.
The Plaquemines LNG project, which sits on a 630-acre site about 20 miles south of New Orleans, has been navigating the federal regulatory process to export LNG and securing local permits. The company anticipated it would begin early construction by the end of 2021. It is projected to support up to 2,200 construction jobs and expects to hire 250 workers at the terminal.