Investar Holding Corp., the parent company of Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank, said Wednesday all of the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals have been obtained for its $15 million purchase of an Alabama bank.
Shareholders with the Bank of York in York, Alabama, approved the deal at a shareholder meeting Wednesday. The move means that Investar expects to close the purchase on Nov. 1.
Investar announced the proposed acquisition of the Bank of York in July. Bank of York was founded in 1911 and is headquartered near the Mississippi state line, about 150 miles north of Mobile. It has branches in York, Livingston and a loan production office in Tuscaloosa, which is planned to open as a branch after the deal is completed.
Investar Bank has 21 branches serving southeast Louisiana, and three branches serving southeast Texas. The bank had $2 billion in assets as of June 30.