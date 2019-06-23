Summit addresses rural economic development
The Louisiana Rural and Economic Development Summit is being held July 7-9 at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.
The event is being co-hosted by the Southern University Law Center, Southern University College of Business University Center for Economic Development and Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address participants at a July 9 breakfast.
The goal of the summit is to connect rural communities with local, state and national leaders as well as Native American country and improving life in rural areas by helping future generations develop an entrepreneurial mindset and providing the tools to succeed.
Topics discussed by panels will include workforce development; community development in rural America; 5G expansion and broadband opportunities; health care access in rural communities; innovation and entrepreneurship; new marketing opportunities in agriculture; financial services; small-business opportunities; creating and improving economic and business relationships with tribal governments; and business development opportunities with Louisiana tribes.
The conference is open to economic development professionals, including business owners, small-business developers, government officials, chamber of commerce professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, faculty and staff from universities within the state, and students.
The registration fee is $100. Details and registration at at sulc.edu/larue.
Program promotes agriculture leadership
The LSU AgCenter Agricultural Leadership Development Program is accepting applications for its class that begins in January.
Established in 1988, the program is designed to provide potential leaders involved with agriculture and agribusiness the tools they need to become a more effective voice for agriculture. More than 400 people have graduated from the program.
The curriculum includes 10 seminars over two years: seven lecture-based seminars in various locations throughout the state and three travel seminars. The travel seminars include visits to Washington, D.C., to meet with the country’s leaders in agricultural policy, and to California to see how its agricultural operations deal with environmental regulatory issues. The final seminar is an international study tour during which the group visits another country to learn how other agricultural, economic and social systems work.
Participants pay a portion of the costs for their study and travel. The bulk of the program funding is underwritten by endowments and annual giving through the LSU Foundation, including the Chalkley Family Endowment, the H. Rouse Caffey Endowment, the Robert R. Soileau Scholarship Endowment and the Ag Leaders of Louisiana Endowment.
Applications are at lsuagcenter.com/agleadership.
Acadiana law firm opens BR office
Acadiana-based law firm Doran & Cawthorne PLLC has opened an office at 437 Louisiana Ave. to better serve clients in the Baton Rouge area.
Founded in 2007, Doran & Cawthorne is a full-service law firm, providing representation in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, business law, commercial litigation and family law. The Baton Rouge office will be staffed by attorneys Ted James II, as counsel, and associate Nahshon J. Route.
Doran & Cawthorne also operates offices in Opelousas, Lafayette, Jennings and Houston. The firm’s website is realtalkandresults.com.
Starting business workshop scheduled
The SCORE chapter in Baton Rouge is holding a workshop on starting a business from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 2 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Topics include myths and realities of entrepreneurship, critical success factors, knowing your options, components of business ownership, making a business legal, funding and cash management, and business plan basics.
Registration is at scorebr.org.
MCM opens store in Canal Place
MCM, a men’s and women’s luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand, has opened in Canal Place at 333 Canal St. in New Orleans.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Founded in 1976 in Germany, the retailer has stores in 40 countries. Its website is mcmworldwide.com.
Bollinger delivers Coast Guard cutter
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockhart has delivered a 34th fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The USCGC William Hart was delivered May 23 in Key West, Florida. The 154-foot vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for September and is the third of three fast response cutters to be home-ported in Honolulu.
The vessels are used to protect the country by seizing narcotics, interdicting immigrants and saving lives.
Assisted living franchise opens
An Assisted Living Locators franchise has been established in the New Orleans area.
The franchise will serve Terrebonne, Jefferson, Orleans, St. John the Baptist, St. Bernard, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes. The free service provides advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. It generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the facilities.
The franchise is owned by Germaine Simon. The franchise's website says Simon was director of human service for New Orleans. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Assisted Living Locators has more than 100 franchisees in 33 states and the District of Columbia.
The website is assistedlivinglocators.com/NewOrleans.