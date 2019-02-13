LSU will launch a new program in June that allows students who hold an undergraduate business degree to earn an MBA in 11 months, half the time it takes in a traditional program.
Dana Hart, director of the LSU Flores MBA Program, said the one-year program is something other universities have offered that is of interest to students.
“MBA programs are changing in so many ways,” he said. “This is a little bit more appealing to the student population.”
Several students have already been accepted into the one-year track and Hart expects the initial class will have 15 to 20 students.