A lawsuit filed against the state alleging unemployment claims errors and unpaid benefits got pushback from the state Attorney General's Office.
Assistant Attorney General Austin Holliday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry on March 3, court records show.
A lawsuit was filed against the state in late February, alleging the state agency responsible for administration of unemployment benefits, including billions in federal benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic, remain unpaid to many jobless residents due to sweeping errors.
The state asserts that it has immunity against lawsuits filed by its own citizens and that appointed officials named in the lawsuit, such as Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie, are not considered an individual under the law when acting as a state official.
The 11th Amendment in the Constitution prohibits lawsuits filed against the state by its own citizens and it has not been waived under the CARES Act, according to the motion to dismiss.
"The only way plaintiffs can pursue their claims against the state, directly, is if either the state or Congress has waived such immunity," Holliday said in the motion.
He argued that there were no allegations that suggest wrongdoing and that the lawsuit doesn't provide evidence that the state deprived citizens of any rights.
"Nowhere in these 60 paragraphs do plaintiffs allege that the state, itself, harmed plaintiffs. Rather, the allegations squarely focus on the actions or inactions of the (Louisiana Workforce Commission)," Holliday said.
There are still about 300,000 individuals seeking unemployment benefits across the state, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, but only 230,000 are eligible for benefits.
Stay-at-home mandates enacted last March temporarily shuttered most businesses and hundreds of thousands of residents were unemployed for the first time, with many businesses returning at limited capacity. Federal funding through the CARES Act was meant to swiftly alleviate the sudden loss of income, but that wasn't the case for everyone, according to a personal injury attorney representing individuals who seek a class action.
The lawsuit was filed by New Orleans attorney Wendy Manard, who started a legal advice Facebook group last year to help guide people through the morass of a global pandemic and wade through unemployment claims. The group has since grown to more than 10,700 members.
Manard estimates there are tens of thousands, potentially even hundreds of thousands of individuals, who could be part of the class action in Louisiana.
The lawsuit is seeking injunctive relief for legitimate claims to be paid in full that have been in the system for more than 30 days, in addition to compensatory damages, attorneys fees, court costs and interest.
Similar class-action lawsuits were filed by unemployed residents in Georgia, Florida and Oregon. This week, a Leon County circuit judge dismissed the lawsuit filed in Florida, agreeing that the lawsuit is prohibited because of state immunity.