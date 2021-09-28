The golf course and recreational facilities at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek closed Monday, after the owner said he grew tired of subsidizing the costs of the Arnold Palmer-designed facility near St. Francisville.
“I wish them nothing but well,” said Jerry Dodson, the Baton Rouge attorney who owns the golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool, nature trail and fitness center at The Bluffs. But Dodson said he tired of not making money off the facilities. “I did my best, but it did not work out.”
Dodson and his business partner, Kenneth Carter, bought the Bluffs and several adjacent tracts in 2015. At the time, the two laid out several potential developments, including a retirement village, conference center, lodging and other amenities.
But Dodson said the course failed to generate enough money and needed to be subsidized by the owners. The two men began negotiating to sell the properties to a nonprofit of Bluffs property owners and other members in May 2018. Carter died of a stroke a few months later.
In April 2019 a group of Bluffs residents bought the golf course from Dodson and Carter’s successors for $3.15 million. Dodson said he loaned the new owners money and they gave the property back to him in June 2020.
Dodson said he spent $1.5 million making improvements to the Bluffs, such as refurbishing the clubhouse into the Feliciana Reception Center and rebranding the restaurant into the Palmer Grill. “We were under the belief that if we did this, it would drive traffic,” he said.
He ended up spending about $300,000 a year to subsidize the costs of operating the golf course and recreational facilities.
Dodson said he’s trying to sell the golf course and amenities, but is open to donating the golf course back to Bluffs property owners. “I want to cooperate any way I can,” he said. “I do not want to hurt home values.”