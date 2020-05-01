NEW YORK — Profits fell at Exxon Mobil as the global coronavirus pandemic began to erode oil demand, while Chevron Corp. turned a profit but warned Friday its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future.
Irving, Texas-based Exxon lost $610 million in the first quarter, down 126% from the same time last year, the oil giant said Friday. Revenue was $56.2 billion, down 12% from the same quarter in 2019.
San Ramon, California-based Chevron brought in $3.6 billion in profit, up 36% from the same time last year. Its growth was driven by margins in its refining business and increased production in the Permian Basin, CEO Michael Wirth said. But the boost was also driven by the sale of upstream assets in the Philippines, favorable tax items and foreign currency effects which together totaled $1.2 billion. Chevron's revenues were down 10% to $31.5 billion.
Fewer people flew or drove as the world fought to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for jet fuel and gasoline.
That resulted in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on prices and margins, said Exxon CEO Darren Woods.
Despite plummeting demand, Exxon produced 4 million barrels per day of oil, up 2% from the same time last year.
“While we manage through these challenging times, we are not losing sight of the long-term fundamentals that drive our business,” Woods said. "Economic activity will return, and populations and standards of living will increase, which will in turn drive demand for our products and a recovery of the industry.”
Still, to take oil off the market, Exxon plans to shut in some wells that are currently producing oil, which would reduce the company’s output by about 100,000 barrels per day, Woods said.
The oil industry was facing stark challenges even before the coronavirus hit. The price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude fell nearly 70% since the start of the year. During that time Exxon's shares fell 33% and Chevron's fell 24%.
Exxon lost 14 cents per share, falling below the expectations of analysts polled by Factset.
It maintained a quarterly dividend of 87 cents per share, and Woods assured investors that the dividend is a priority for Exxon because many investors count on it as a source of stability in their income.
Exxon announced in March that it would reduce capital expenditures for 2020 by 30%, reducing spending to $23 billion instead of $33 billion. Those canceled plans, which include drilling for new oil, will mostly impact next year.
Chevron said Friday it anticipates capital expenditures of $14 billion this year, reducing its previously announced plans by up to $2 billion. Profits fell in Chevron's upstream U.S. operations, which include crude oil production. Downstream, profits grew at its U.S. refineries.