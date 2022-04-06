A Hattiesburg, Mississippi developer paid $7 million for the former Holiday Inn Express in downtown Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Hotel Group LLC, represented by Ike Thrash, bought the building at 400 North Blvd. in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Super Hospitality Owner LLC of Lake Charles, represented by Pinu Patel.
Plans are to renovate and rebrand the property as an Origin Hotel. Origin is a boutique brand Thrash created that operates under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts umbrella.
The work, which will involve adding a floor to the building and putting in a full-service restaurant, is expected to take a year. Thrash said the project will cost $10 million.
In preparation for the renovations, the Holiday Inn Express closed Tuesday.
Super Hospitality bought the empty 42,500 square foot building in December 2013 for $3 million. Before that, it had been the longtime home of the Baton Rouge Savings and Loan, and from 2001 to 2006 it housed the EBRATS charter school.
The building was converted into an 89-room Holiday Inn Express, which opened in June 2015.