A Statewide Economic Development Summit spotlighting best practices and ideas for economic development is being held Oct. 22-23 at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.
National and local speakers will discuss economic development in the age of new localism; accelerating inclusive entrepreneurship; ITEP, or the industrial tax exemption program; case studies in business expansion with local executives; Opportunity Zones and community development, with a focus on rural areas; and federal trade myths and their impact on Louisiana’s economy.
The summit will also feature a gubernatorial candidate forum.
Information, prices and registration are available at brac.org/events.