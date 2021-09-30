Momentum Commercial Real Estate has purchased a former Red River Bank building on Old Hammond Highway and plans to move its offices there.
9420 Old Hammond Hwy, a limited liability company with the same address as the bank building, paid $560,000 for the property in a deal that was filed Wednesday. The seller was Red River Bank.
Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum and managing member of the LLC that bought the building, said the plan is to move into the new location by November 1.
Momentum will occupy the majority of the 4,800-square-foot building. “This gives us room to grow,” Colvin said.
The company was founded in 2019 and currently has its offices at 8706 Jefferson Highway. Momentum has five employees.