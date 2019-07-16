Hancock Whitney Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.
That’s up from the $71.2 million, or 82 cents a share the bank earned a year ago.
Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney, which has a significant presence in New Orleans, saw its loan portfolio increase by $63 million to $20.2 billion during the quarter. At the same time, the amount of energy loans the bank held dropped by $55 million to $1 billion, and now represent less than 5% of Hancock Whitney’s total loans. The energy industry has been hurt by sustained low oil prices.
The bank announced during the quarter it plans to acquire MidSouth Bancorp Inc. in a $214 million deal set to close in the third quarter.
According to Zacks Investment Research, analysts forecast second-quarter earnings of $1.01 for Hancock Whitney, in line with Tuesday’s results.