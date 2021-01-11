A Dillard's clearance center, the lone anchor property remaining at Cortana Mall, is closing in April.

A company affiliated with Amazon.com looks to tear down Cortana Mall and replace it with a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center. Seefried Industrial Properties filed a site plan to be voted on at the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission at its Feb. 22 meeting.

All of Cortana's stores had closed over recent years.

Dillards previously declined to sell its anchor store at Cortana Mall as the deal for the new Amazon fulfillment center took shape.

The clearance center was closed temporarily in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but had reopened in May.

Dillard's declined to comment about the Amazon deal.

"We will be working with our Cortana Mall associates to place them in other area Dillard's locations," said Julie Johnson Guymon, spokesperson for Dillards.

Dillards still operates at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Total retail sales at Dillards across the company were down 25% for the 13-week period ending Oct. 31, according to its third-quarter financial results. That's an improvement from a 35% year-over-year decline during second quarter.

Plans filed for potential Amazon distribution center at Cortana Mall A company with ties to Amazon has filed a request to turn Cortana Mall into a 2.9-million-square foot distribution center.