Developer Donnie Jarreau has purchased two Sammy’s Grill restaurants for $7.4 million and will lease the properties back to majority owner Sammy Nagem.

Jarreau bought the Highland Road and Prairieville locations along with Ryan Jumonville, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Destin, Florida. They paid nearly $3.8 million for the Sammy’s at 8635 Highland Road and $3.7 million for the Sammy’s at 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville.

Nagem approached Jarreau and Jumonville about their buying the restaurants and leasing them back.

“I’ve known Sammy for a long time. He’s looking to recapitalize and do some things in the restaurant,” Jarreau said.

The Sammy’s location at 20335 Old Scenic Highway in Zachary is set to close after Father’s Day. A Facebook post said the property is closing in order to concentrate on the other Sammy’s locations. Sammy’s also has a restaurant at 14800 Wax Road in Central.