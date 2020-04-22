More than one-third of managers surveyed at 30 area plants expect to decrease production over the next six months, with more than half anticipating a drop in capital expenditure and only 13% expecting layoffs.
Contractor labor showed a different trend. About 43% of plant managers responding expect to lay off contract employees in the next six months, while 47% predict no change and 10% expect to hire contract employees.
The industry is navigating coronavirus pandemic, and many plants have adopted new policies to keep existing workers safe, such as staggering shifts which in some cases results in less production. Some oil refineries have cut production in Louisiana due to less demand for gasoline and jet fuel.
"Facilities significantly reduced their workforce to limit contact among employees on site as a precaution to Covid-19," according to the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, a trade organization that represents 60 manufacturers.
The quarterly survey respondents included petrochemical, paper, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturers addressing capital expenditure and employment plans over the next six months.
The alliance's economic index for the quarter was 22 out of 150. An index fewer than 50 is considered an economic contraction.
The last time a survey was released of alliance members in the fourth quarter of 2019, the index was 66. The organization polled members in the first quarter of this year, but didn't release the results because there was inadequate feedback. The index was 58 for the quarter and then 61 going into the second quarter.
About 37% of plant managers expect to decrease production over the next six months, while 53% predict no change and 10% anticipate to increase production.
About 53% of plant managers responding anticipate capital expenditures to drop in the next six months, compared with 33% expecting no change and 13% predicting an increase in expenditures. The figures don't add up to 100% because of rounding.
About 73% of plant managers anticipate no change in employment, while 13% expect to lay off employees and the remaining 13% predict to hire workers.