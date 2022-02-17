The speaker lineup for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week in March has been announced, and it will include presenters from the Capital City to California.
BREW, as the conference is commonly known, is returning to an in-person format this year after a break in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is will be held in the Bon Carre Business Center at 7389 Florida Blvd.
"Each speaker has a unique perspective and approach that has contributed to their success, and there is hard-earned value in their experiences that other entrepreneurs can learn from, especially how to overcome the pitfalls along the way,” NexusLA President and CEO Genevieve Silverman said in a statement.
Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. March 9 with an Opening Night celebration to honor the 30th anniversary of NexusLA, the small business investment nonprofit that hosts BREW. Sessions for March 10, also known as Entrepreneur Day, start at 8:30 a.m. and will include presentations by local and national entrepreneurs. The speakers will include:
- Barbra Barnett and David Rieveschl, Stone Pigman
- Dr. Chanda Macias, Ilera Holistic Healthcare
- Chris Cummings, Pass it Down
- Craig Gehring and Jared Loftus, MaxBoring
- Don Monistere, General Informatics
- Jim Odom, Fender (formerly PreSonus)
- Randy Mire, Capitol Wellness Solutions
- Ray Li, Sene
- Rick Babb, Louisiana Fund
- Stafford Wood, Covalent Logic
The speakers will cover a range of topics, including development, leadership, cryptocurrency, NFTs and medicinal cannabis.
Author and entrepreneur Jon Bostock will host a “Fireside Chat” on March 10 with Greater Baton Rouge Business Report President and CEO Julio Melara. The two will discuss the future of the workplace.
The High Stakes Pitch Competition will close out BREW at 5:30 p.m. March 10. The winning startup will receive a $100,000 investment from Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network.
The March 9 event is open to the public. Entrepreneur Day tickets will cost $50, and High Stakes Pitch Competition tickets are $25. To register or for more details on possible ticket discounts, visit celebratebrew.com.