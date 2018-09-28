The Baton Rouge region added 6,600 jobs in August compared to the year before, the largest total increase in the state and the sixth month in a row the area has posted a year-to-year gain in employment.

Seven of Louisiana's nine metro areas added jobs over the year in August. Overall, the state has gained 16,600 jobs since August 2017, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to 1.98 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The Capital Region's nonfarm employment rose to 412,100 jobs in August. Baton Rouge gained 2,400 construction jobs over the year; 1,400 education and health service jobs; and 1,100 government jobs. It lost 400 leisure and hospitality jobs.

The area's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 5 percent, up slightly from 4.9 percent in August 2017. That’s better than the state unemployment rate of 5.5 percent during August which was up from 5.6 percent a year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in August, down from 4.5 percent a year ago.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City increased 5,600 jobs over the year to 576,400. The hospital sector added 2,300 jobs; construction, 1,700; and manufacturing, 1,500. Educational services fell by 1,200 jobs, while food services and drinking places lost 1,000.

The New Orleans unemployment rate was down slightly to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent last year.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region increased 200 jobs from August 2017 to 201,400. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 400 jobs. Manufacturing added 700 jobs, while general merchandise stores added 500. The unemployment rate was down to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent a year earlier.

OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 2,400 jobs over the year to 119,800. It was the 86th consecutive month of over-the-year job gains and the biggest percentage increase of any metro area in the state. Hammond added 800 jobs to 47,000; Monroe, 500 jobs to 78,100; and Shreveport-Bossier City, 200 jobs to 179,300. Alexandria was unchanged at 61,800 jobs. Houma-Thibodaux was down 100 jobs to 85,700.