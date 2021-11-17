Honeywell said it will expand its Baton Rouge plant so it can increase production of a chemical used in foam insulation, refrigerators and air conditioners that has low global warming potential.
The company did not disclose the price tag of the expansion in a press release Wednesday and did not respond to request for comment. But Honeywell filed paperwork with Louisiana Economic Development in July and said it planned on investing up to $154 million in the Lupine Avenue plant. The expansion will create 23 new jobs over a 5-year-period, with an average annual salary of $45,000, not including benefits.
The expansion should be completed by January 2024, Honeywell said. The company currently has 757 employees at the North Baton Rouge plant.
Honeywell wants to double production of Solstice ze, a chemical it says helps customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing product performance. Demand for Solstice ze is driven by customer demand and regulatory needs.
The company said the Solstice line of products have avoided the release of more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, equal to eliminating emissions from 52 million cars per year.