Honeywell said it will expand its Baton Rouge plant so it can increase production of a chemical used in foam insulation, refrigerators and air conditioners that has low global warming potential.

The company did not disclose the price tag of the expansion in a press release Wednesday and did respond to request for comment. But Honeywell filed paperwork with Louisiana Economic Development in July and said it planned on investing up to $154 million in the Lupine Avenue plant.