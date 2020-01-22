Click Here Digital, a local online marketing company, has purchased the former Fortis College building on Interline Avenue and plans to move its headquarters there.
CHP LLC bought the building for $950,000 in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Scot Guidry with Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Guidry and Mike Gennaro, also with Derbes Falgoust, represented the sellers, DeMountbrun-Park Holdings G.P. and Ivy Park Properties, a group of out-of-state investors.
The two-story building, at 9255 Interline Ave., is 15,200 square feet and sits on 1.9 acres. It has 150 parking spaces.
Click Here Digital plans on moving its headquarters from 9448 Brookline Ave. into the building, said Devin Triche with Keller Williams, who represented the buyer. Click Here, which was founded in 1993, is an online marketing business that works with auto dealerships to bring in people looking to buy cars, trucks and SUVs. Along with the Baton Rouge headquarters, the business has offices in New Orleans and West Palm Beach, Florida.
The business needed more space, Triche said. Click Here Digital’s current offices are about 7,000 square feet. “They have 80 employees and they are looking to grow to 100 over the next 12 months,” he said.