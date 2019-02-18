Industrial gas firm Praxair, Inc. said it started up a new syngas plant in Geismar that increases carbon monoxide supply to the region.
Praxair announced the carbon monoxide purification unit in 2016 to meet growing demand in the Mississippi River corridor. Carbon monoxide is used to make several specialty chemicals.
The company, a subsidiary of Irish chemical giant Linde plc, previously said it would spend close to $100 million on the unit.
The Geismar site is connected to a 90-mile pipeline network stretching from Baton Rouge to St. Charles. The firm also announced in 2017 it would build a new syngas plant at BASF's Geismar site, a project that will start up in 2020.