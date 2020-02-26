The Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center at the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways has been sold to a pair of Houston investment groups.
According to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Monday, the center sold for $100 “and other good and valuable consideration.” The seller was DRA Advisors of New York
The buyers were CRS Realty and Mont Belvieu Holdings. CRS now has a 97% stake in Hammond Aire and Mont Belvieu has a 3% share, according to documents filed with the clerk’s office.
Mario Tacchi of CRS Realty said the company has a buy and hold strategy and doesn’t plan on making any major changes at Hammond Aire.
Hammond Aire takes up 25.4 acres and its tenants include Albertsons, Michaels, Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, Shoe Station and Taco Bell. According to data on DRA’s website, Hammond Aire has just under 350,000 square feet of space.
Tacchi said about 3% of the center is currently vacant.