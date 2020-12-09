After nearly two months of not getting an unemployment check, Baton Rouge native Melissa Clark filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana Workforce Commission seeking more than $15,200 in unemployment benefits.

It's been more than nine months since Clark has worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft.

Clark filed the lawsuit in 19th Judicial District Court on Monday, which appears to be the first lawsuit in the parish tied to an unemployment benefits dispute. She was an independent contractor for the ride-hailing apps until the coronavirus pandemic spread widely in Louisiana. Last year, she earned about $17,800 between Uber and Lyft, according to her tax records.

Clark said she has been out of work since mid-March and attempted to file for unemployment then but the system was overwhelmed. She filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for independent contractors authorized through the CARES Act. The program included $600 in payments per week through the end of July. She's gotten some payments so far, she said, but is missing several months' worth. In October, the state stopped paying weekly benefits of $247 through its own program, Clark said.

“If I would have been getting my weekly (unemployment) payments, I wouldn’t have even gone in this direction. They’ve just left me with no choice,” she said of the lawsuit.

Getting in touch with the state to resolve issues can be difficult, she said.

“I was on hold for five hours and then they ended up hanging up on me,” she said. “It’s kind of like I’m in limbo. I can’t get through to talk to anybody about what’s going on.”

Clark claims that her case has already been reviewed and investigated by the state agency and isn’t pending any further information from her.

She is concerned about turning on the mobile app to accept riders again until there’s a vaccine because she has a chronic illness and doesn't want to contract coronavirus. In the meantime, her roommate has been paying the full rent at her apartment. If that wasn't the case, she would likely be homeless by now, she said.

“I’ve just been borrowing money from other people. My car note is due on the 14th now and I don’t have the money to pay it,” she said.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission declined comment, citing policy that it doesn’t respond about ongoing litigation.

The state agency has been sorting through tens of thousands of new unemployment benefits applications filed since Nov. 5 for potential fraud after the state had two surges in new claims.

But several hours after The Advocate inquired about the lawsuit, Clark said she noticed there are several checks on the state's website pending to hit her bank account soon, though likely not all of the back pay owed. Since the checks are pending the amount is unknown.

"It feels good, it may mean that my grandchildren will have some Christmas presents this year and I can pay my bills," she said.