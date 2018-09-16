Louisiana Clean Fuels schedules fall meeting
Louisiana Clean Fuels has scheduled it fall stakeholder meeting and annual Clean Fuel Leader Awards for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Baton Rouge Community College McKay Automotive Technology Center, 2115 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The awards recognize projects and individuals who have made significant contributions to alternative fuels in the state.
The conference will include presentations by fleet managers and original equipment manufacturers on various alternative fuel technologies, and updates on coalition activities, state tax credits and clean fuel projects statewide.
Information is at louisianacleanfuels.org.
Certified Louisiana logo program online
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has launched an online application for its Certified Louisiana logo program.
Businesses across Louisiana now can apply for and renew Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun, Certified Creole and Certified Farm to Table logos for their products.
“The online resource makes it easy for farmers, processors, producers and suppliers to promote their products to consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.
Certified Louisiana logos were established to promote Louisiana-made, -grown, -manufactured or -processed products and promote Louisiana’s agricultural industry. The website is certifiedlouisiana.org.
Security export seminars scheduled
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security Export Control is holding compliance seminars Oct. 23-25 in the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., New Orleans.
U.S. companies selling internationally must comply with export regulations being discussed in the seminars.
Involved are the Louisiana District Export Council, U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of the Treasury, with a team of export policy specialists, regulators and enforcement personnel from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the Bureau of the Census and the Office of Foreign Asset Controls.
The first two days are about complying with U.S. export controls. Topics include updates to export administration regulations; what exporters need to know to comply with U.S. export control requirements on commercial goods; how to determine the export licensing requirements for items and classification numbers; when you can export or re-export without applying for a license; export clearance procedures and record-keeping requirements; and examples in applying this information.
The third day is about how to build an export compliance program, with a written example; avoiding common compliance errors; and includes small group discussions, hands-on exercises and peer networking.
Information and fee schedules are at bis.doc.gov.
Bollinger delivers Coast Guard cutter
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has delivered its 30th Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard took delivery of the USCGC Robert Ward on Aug. 21 in Key West, Florida. The 154-foot patrol craft’s commissioning is scheduled for February in California, and it will be the second of four Fast Response Cutters to be stationed in San Pedro. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii.
Magazine highlights La. coast efforts
Marine science publication ECO Magazine is planning special digital issue in October dedicated to the coast of Louisiana and wider Gulf Coast.
The State of the Coast issue is made possible through a partnership with the organizers of State of the Coast, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, The Water Institute of the Gulf and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana.
"Coastal restoration is a growing topic that impacts coastal communities around the world. We hope this special issue will provide an international platform to share the ground-breaking projects underway today and help strengthen our knowledge in this field so that together we can build resilient communities and better preserve our coastlines for generations to come," said Kira Coley, senior editor of ECO magazine, written by ocean experts and explorers.