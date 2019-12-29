La. entertainment summit scheduled
The 3rd Annual Louisiana Entertainment Summit will be held 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave., in Baton Rouge.
The summit is designed for entertainment industry professionals, local businesses, content creators, and national, regional and local allies.
The Summit will showcase current and potential infrastructure investments that promote and encourage the education and employment of Louisiana residents. It also will feature an overview of the Entertainment Development Fund.
Early registration is $50 by Jan. 15, then $75 until Feb. 11. Information is at https://www.louisianaentertainmentsummit.com.
Ag department declares disaster areas
Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry parishes have been designated as primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Producers who suffered losses caused by Hurricane Barry between July 12 and Aug. 16 might be eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans. Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Acadia, Allen, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, and Vernon are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinancing of certain debts.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 18. Information is available online at farmers.gov/recover.
Researchers identify potential treatment
Researchers at the Neuroscience Center of Excellence at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine have found a new mechanism by which a class of molecules the lab discovered may protect brain and retinal cells against neurodegenerative diseases like age-related macular degeneration and Alzheimer’s.
Results, published in PNAS Latest Articles, identify "elovanoids" as a potential new treatment. Elovanoids are bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids.
As humans age, cells gradually function more sluggishly and eventually become senescent, losing their ability to divide and renew. Senescence can be beneficial earlier in life by aiding wound healing and preventing tumor development, among other things.
However, at older ages tissues become littered with these dysfunctional cells, which then attract inflammatory immune cells. Along with accumulations of the toxic protein Amyloid beta in brain and retinal tissues, the resulting chronic inflammation can lead to brain and photoreceptor cell death and the development of neurodegenerative diseases.
In experimental models of age-related macular degeneration and Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers found that elovanoids counteracted these processes and also restored the structure and integrity of cells.
Although the paper shows that elovanoids can protect the retina and likely brain as well, researchers cautioned that further research is needed.
Research was led by Dr. Nicolas Bazan, the Boyd Professor and director of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Other members of the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center research team include Khanh V. Do and Drs. Marie-Audrey I. Kautzmann, Bokkyoo Jun and William C. Gordon. Robert Nshimiyimana, Rong Yang and Nicos A. Petasis from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, also participated.