PSC Group, a Baton Rouge-based company that provides personnel and management services for the petrochemical, refining and marine industries, announced Thursday it has purchased Thermoplastics Services Inc., a plastic compounding and refurbishing company in DeQuincy.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Formerly known as Petroleum Service Corp., the company changed its name to PSC Group LLC in January. Aurora Capital Partners bought the company in 2019.
PSC Group’s primary offerings include railcar and barge operation management and safe handling of oil, plastic and chemical products, among other specialties.
PSC Group said the acquisition fits in with the company’s recent moves toward offering sustainability services that include recycling plastic. Thermoplastics Services specializes in processing scrap plastic resins into custom compounds for industrial and commercial applications.
PSC Group purchased a similar plastic compounding company, Texas-based Akrotex Extrusion and Recycling, in December.
“Today's leading petrochemical producers are increasingly committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability, and the acquisition of TSI provides the capabilities and scale needed to further establish PSC as the comprehensive sustainability solutions provider across the industry," PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson said in a statement.