Main Event Entertainment is set to open its first Louisiana location about a month from now at the Mall of Louisiana.
The company said the 50,000 square foot family entertainment center will open in mid- to late August. The facility will feature a bowling alley, laser tag arena, zip line, pool tables, an arcade and two restaurants. About 175 people will work at Main Event and the company is currently hiring.
This will be the 42nd U.S. location for Dallas-based Main Event. The company has eyed a Baton Rouge location for several years; at one point it was set to move into the Siegen Lane Marketplace in the space that was eventually filled by Topgolf. Last fall, Main Event began renovating and expanding the former Hhgregg store at the Mall of Louisiana.