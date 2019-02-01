DALLAS — Exxon Mobil Corp. increased revenue during a volatile fourth quarter for world oil markets, but profit fell 28 percent from a year earlier, when Exxon booked a huge gain from lower corporate tax rates.

The profit topped Wall Street expectations, however, and capped Exxon's most profitable year since 2014.

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said the results during a tumultuous quarter in which oil prices tumbled showed that Exxon can generate cash under different kinds of market conditions.

Chevron Corp. also posted strong results Friday — quarterly profit of $3.73 billion was up 20 percent from a year earlier and finished the company's best year since 2014.

Both Chevron and Exxon have sold some assets while focusing their drilling in hot spots like the Permian Basin shale formation under west Texas and New Mexico.

Our Views: Tax breaks are a necessary evil to keep ExxonMobil in-state Who is the single largest taxpayer in East Baton Rouge Parish? It’s not a trick question, but an insight into what’s important in an overheate…

Exxon's production inched higher by less than 1 percent, but the increase would have been much larger excluding assets that Exxon has since sold.

Notably, Exxon's production in the Permian Basin nearly doubled from a year earlier and grew 12 percent just since the third quarter of 2018.

"The company seems to be progressing well on its long-term growth initiatives, with the Permian leading the way out of the gate," said Brian Youngberg, an energy analyst with Edward Jones.

Exxon reported earnings of $6 billion. Excluding the year-ago gain of $5.9 billion for lower U.S. income-tax rates, and big write-downs of assets, the company said profit would have risen 72 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per share were $1.41. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research and 17 surveyed by FactSet was for $1.08 per share.

For all of 2018, Exxon Mobil earned $20.84 billion, slightly higher than the tax-cut-aided 2017 profit of $19.7 billion, and the oil giant's best year since 2014, when it earned $32.5 billion. Oil prices began falling in the middle of 2014, pushing Exxon's profit down over the next few years.