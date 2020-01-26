Baton Rouge area
Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge has named Sarah Munson as executive director.
She has served as vice chair of the academy since the organization’s inception and was a corporate executive before that. The organization works with students in grades 8-12 in the nine-parish area to generate business ideas, conduct market research, write business plans, pitch to a panel of investors and launch companies.
Rick Norman, special counsel at Taylor Porter, has been named president of the Louisiana State Law Institute.
Norman, who practices in the firm's Lake Charles office, has served in its governing body since 2006. The Law Institute was established in 1938 as an official law revision commission, law reform agency and legal research agency of the state of Louisiana. The institute makes biennial reports to the Legislature and regularly submits reports and bills to carry out its recommendations. Norman was a former federal prosecutor and has practiced commercial law and commercial litigation since 1980.
The LSU AgCenter has named Glen Gentry as director of its Central Research Station in Baton Rouge.
Gentry, an LSU graduate and animal scientist who has been with the AgCenter for 28 years, replaces Pat Bollich, who is retiring. Gentry will continue to serve as coordinator of the AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station in Clinton, a role he has held for the past several years.
Diane Baum, founder, chief executive officer and environmental director of Baum Environmental Group Inc., will chair the board of directors of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.
Other officers and directors are Brandon Ivey, Ivey Construction LLC, first vice chair; Shane Marler, Marler Construction Co. LLC, second vice chair; Nathan Spicer, Spicer Construction Inc., immediate past chair; Matthew Holmes, Holmes Building Materials LLC, associate vice chair; Chris Van Pelt, M&M Glass Co. LLC, treasurer; Scott Bardwell, Bardwell Construction Co. LLC; Gil Broussard, Gil Broussard Builder Inc.; Rusty Golden, Le Jardin; Chip Blair, Blair Construction Co. Inc.; Carol Smith, Harvey Smith Construction Inc.; Craig Stevens, Genesis 360 Construction & Maintenance; Taylor Braud, Traditions LLC; Lee Foster, DSLD Homes LLC; Mike Gorman, Gorman Brothers — Appliance/Lighting; Jacob Cohn, Arrow Termite & Pest Control; Daniel Kennedy, ProSource Wholesale Floor Coverings; Cameron Miller, Phelps Dunbar LLP, general counsel; Aaron Lodge, Entergy; Michael LeBas, Southeast Engineers LLC; Josh Rivet, J Rivet Construction LLC; Dana Rushing, DRCB LLC; Bart Waguespack, Waguespack Homes LLC; Karen Zito, Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge; and Willie Martin, Martin Construction Inc.
The Baton Rouge General Foundation has named as new members to its board of governors for three-year terms Lucie Kantrow, general counsel for Bernhard Capital; Meg Mahoney, manager of stakeholder relations for Methanex Corp.; Padma Vatsavai, founder and chief executive officer of Vinformatix; and Kathy Fletcher Victorian, Medicaid territory marketing manager for Healthy Blue.
Officers and other members of the board are Scott Kirkpatrick, of Roedel Parsons Baton Rouge, chair; Rick Bond, of Clear Net Worth LLC, vice chair; Michael Albritton, of ASA Properties, secretary; Patrice Jones, a certified public accountant and community activist, treasurer; Mark Goodson, CSRS Inc.; Rick Lipscomb, WHLC Architecture; Phyllis McLaurin, retired from JPMorgan Chase; Dr. Ernest J. Mencer, retired director the Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Center; Keith O’Neill, culinary and nutrition solutions at HHS Inc.; Laura Parr, Baton Rouge General auxiliary board president; Bart Phillips, Baton Rouge Cargo Services Inc.; Jim Purgerson, Citizens Bank & Trust; Dr. William Russell, Baton Rouge General Radiation Oncology; and Edgardo Tenreiro, ex officio member and Baton Rouge General president and CEO.
New Orleans area
Stephen Cali has joined HUB International’s employee benefits division as senior vice president/senior benefits consultant.
He was director of sales for Gilsbar since 2006, overseeing business development across the U.S. for its benefit management segments. Chicago-based HUB International's Gulf South Region in Metairie operates 14 offices across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
David Theard has joined BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, as an employee benefits consultant in the Metairie office.
Most recently, Theard served as a partner in the New Orleans office of Jones Walker LLP and has more than 10 years of experience specializing in labor and employment law and compliance. At BXS, Theard will work with employers to develop, implement and manage employee benefits plans and work with in-house teams to help clients control costs, increase productivity and improve health through data, analytics, technology and resources. Theard earned a juris doctorate and a bachelor's degree from LSU.
Ronald H. Dawson Jr. has been elected managing partner at Ericksen Krentel, responsible for creating and managing operational strategies and leading all strategic and administrative activities.
Dawson has served as partner in charge of the firm’s accounting and audit services section, overseeing a team of more than 20 accountants. Dawson also serves as segment leader of the firm’s construction and real estate niches. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans and is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC has named Erin Kriksciun a member of the firm.
Kriksciun, a certified estate planning and administration specialist, concentrates her practice in counseling high net worth individuals in their estate, tax and property planning, including succession administration and fiduciary litigation. She earned her LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law, her juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans and her master's and bachelor's degrees from American University.
David Schlakman has been named to the board of directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Foundation for Philanthropy.
A resident of New Orleans and Rowayton, Connecticut, Schlakman is a member of the board of the national organization's New Orleans chapter and serves on the boards of the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter and the Harvard Club of Louisiana. The foundation promotes philanthropy and volunteerism by developing not-for-profit sector leaders and upholding the highest standards of ethical fundraising.
Around Louisiana
Kean Miller has elected Matthew B. Smith in Baton Rouge and Daniel B. Stanton and Jill A. Gautreaux, both in New Orleans, to partnership in the law firm.
Smith practices with the energy and environmental litigation practice group. He focuses his practice on commercial litigation, toxic tort defense, energy litigation and environmental litigation. Smith earned his juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and bachelor's from LSU.
Stanton practices with the offshore energy and marine litigation practice group. He earned his juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and bachelors in business administration from Mississippi State University.
Gautreaux practices with the business practice group and concentrates on real estate, corporate matters and commercial litigation. She earned her juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and bachelor's degree from Tulane University.