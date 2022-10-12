CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermillion Parish.
CF Industries will capture the 2 million tons on site. That amount of carbon dioxide is equivalent to what would be produced by nearly 431,000 gas-powered cars driving for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. For comparison, there are more than 3.86 million registered vehicles in Louisiana.
ExxonMobil, utilizing EnLink Midstream’s 4,000 miles of pipeline in Louisiana, will help CF Industries ship the carbon dioxide to the Vermilion Parish site. ExxonMobil owns 125,000 acres in Vermilion Parish.
The $200 million carbon capture project, which is slated to be up and running by 2025, will include a carbon dioxide compression and dehydration unit that will help CF Industries create 1.7 million tons of “blue” ammonia annually at its Donaldsonville facility. Products such as ammonia are considered “blue” when carbon capture is used in the production process to mitigate emissions.
CF Industries has previously announced that Ascension Parish is also under consideration for a new $2 billion blue ammonia facility that would create 103 new direct jobs. Ammonia is a common ingredient for industrial fertilizer production.
The CF Industries Donaldsonville site is Louisiana’s largest emitter of greenhouses gases by a wide margin, according to the state’s latest greenhouse gas inventory. It put out more than 10 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2019.
Carbon capture, a process by which industrial facilities trap emissions on site and bury them deep underground, has generated controversy in Louisiana. Livingston Parish recently enacted a moratorium on carbon injection wells, and St. Helena Parish is considering a similar freeze.
As far as criticisms of carbon capture, Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil’s low carbon solutions division, said companies need “all of the tools we have in the toolbox” to reduce emissions, including renewable energy, biofuels and carbon capture, among other methods. He touted the project’s scale and said this is the first time ExxonMobil has helped another company decarbonize its industrial operations.
“These are existing emissions, existing real-world emissions,” Ammann said. “This isn’t some future thing that isn’t built yet. These are definitive commercial agreements and commitments that the three bodies have entered into to make this happen. It’s very large, and it’s very real.”
Officials from all three companies, as well as Gov. John Bel Edwards, lauded the deal as an important step in the state’s goal of net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.
“This agreement also ensures that we remain at the forefront of the developing clean energy economy,” Tony Will, president and CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc., said in a statement.
ExxonMobil officials declined to offer specifics as far as the location of the Vermilion Parish site, other than acknowledging some of the acreage is “in and around” Pecan Island, because the exact injection location within the company’s 125,000-acre site has not been determined. ExxonMobil officials also declined to divulge the company’s costs for the project.
Maps from the Vermilion Parish Assessor’s website shows ExxonMobil owns 15 parcels near the northwest corner of White Lake, not far from La. 82. Pecan Island is near the southern shore of White Lake.
Ammann said the company has owned the land for years and has detailed seismic data that indicates it will be ready for carbon dioxide storage. He also said the visible aspects of the site’s carbon storage will be “relatively minimal.”
“It’s a storage site that we understand incredibly well,” Ammann said. “We understand all of the geology there at a very high level of detail. It’s a great place to begin this project.”