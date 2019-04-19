Louisiana's nonfarm employment dropped by 1,700 jobs for the 12 months ending in March, as the state saw a significant drop in the number of construction jobs.
The drop caused Louisiana to end March with 1,981,100 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Construction fell by 6.3%, or 9,600, over the past 12 months to 143,400 jobs. Information was down by 2,200 jobs, or 9%, to 22,200. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas jobs, fell by 1,100 jobs, or 3.1%, to end at 34,400. Professional and business services was down by 0.7%, or 1,500, to 211,300. Trade, transportation and utilities was down by 0.2%, or 800 jobs, to 378,700.
Sectors that saw gains in March were education and health services, up 2.7%, or 8,400 jobs, to 321,600; manufacturing, up 2,200, or 1.6%, to 136,800; leisure and hospitality, up 2,400, or 1%, to 238,600; other services, up 300 jobs, or 0.4%, to 73,800; and government, which gained 200 jobs to 329,600.
Financial activities were unchanged for the month, holding at 90,700 jobs.
The state unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 3.9%, down from 4.6% in March 2018. The Labor Department said the national unemployment rate is 3.9%, down from 4.1% in March 2018.