BATON ROUGE AREA
Community Coffee Co. has named James “Jamey” Leblanc as vice president of human resources.
Leblanc has more than 20 years of experience with Community Coffee in a series of progressive positions within the areas of green coffee, audit, finance, legal, risk, real estate and accounting. He previously was a senior auditor at KPMG.
Leblanc has a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU and is a certified public accountant.
Management consulting firm Emergent Method has named Leslie Austin as director of human resources, responsible for human resources initiatives for the company as well as its new Emergent Talent division that supports clients' large-scale project staffing needs.
Austin was chief operations officer for HR Solutions, a human resource management service provider for the southern U.S., where she spent the past 10 years in a number of human resources, benefits management, and labor and employment law compliance roles.
Austin is a graduate of LSU with a bachelor's degree in physics, and juris doctor and bachelor of civil law from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
David Lefer, director of LSU Health New Orleans’ Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, was inaugurated as president-elect of the International Society of Heart Research – North American Section for a three-year term before assuming the presidency.
The organization has more than 3,000 members and seven sections: North American, Australasian, Chinese, European, Indian, Japanese and Latin American.
Lefer, who is also a professor of pharmacology, has been working in the fields of myocardial protection and coronary physiology for more than 20 years.
Bob Wetta, president and chief executive officer of DSC Dredge LLC in Reserve, has been appointed by U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross to serve on the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa.
Wetta named Charlie Sinunu, DSC’s director of international dredge sales, to his staff and they will help identify commercial opportunities for the United States in the region. DSC designs and manufactures cutter suction and underwater pump mining dredges and has manufacturing facilities in Reserve, Poplarville, Mississippi, and Greenbush, Michigan.
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy has named Louisiana natives Emily Davenport as vice president and Alyssa “Aly” Rau as external affairs manager.
Davenport will direct policy and legislative strategy and work closely with the organization’s allies to advance free-market initiatives. Davenport was director of DCI Group's field division in Washington, D.C. She worked with state-based advocacy teams across the country to develop and execute grass-roots campaigns for clients representing a variety of industries including energy, transportation, education and health care.
Rau has grass-roots and fundraising experience in Louisiana. She studied political science at the University of New Orleans and was named leader of the New Orleans chapter for America’s Future Foundation.
Yolanda T. Motley, program officer for early learning services at Kingsley House, has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund board of directors for a four-year term as the early childhood community representative for the state.
Motley has 30 years of experience in early education, staff training and administration, and has served on the Kingsley House senior administrative team for 12 years.