Work is underway to turn a long-vacant Coursey Boulevard Jack In the Box into a Save More Market.
Yaser Zaben said the market at 12929 Coursey will sell po-boys, Krispy Krunchy Chicken and groceries. This will be the fourth Save More in Baton Rouge.
Zaben said the goal is to finish construction in less than a year. According to building permit applications, Save More will take up part of a 7,000-square-foot building and there will be a 4,250-square-foot gasoline pump canopy structure.
The Jack in the Box at the corner of Coursey and Stumberg Lane closed in 2010.
The shuttered location has been the source of complaints by those in the nearby neighborhood, saying the property wasn't properly maintained.