The decision by President Joe Biden to ban Russian oil imports in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine will have an outsized impact on Gulf Coast refineries, a Tulane University professor said.
Refineries in Louisiana and Texas have relied on heavy Russian crude oil, said Eric Smith, associate director of the Tulane Energy Institute.
“Those refineries don’t run very well unless there’s a significant amount of heavy sour oil,” Smith said. Heavy sour oil is a type of crude oil known for its high sulfur content.
The refineries shifted to using Russian oil after the U.S. put sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
According to The Wall Street Journal, a quarter of the oil coming from Russia went to Gulf Coast refineries.
Prior to the imposition of sanctions in January 2019, Louisiana refineries were the biggest consumer of Venezuelan oil in the world.
Now that Russian oil imports have been banned, there are few good alternatives for Gulf Coast refineries. There’s been some overtures from the government about restoring relations with Venezuela. But Smith noted U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s comments about the U.S. “trading one murderous dictator for another” — in this case Russia’s Vladimir Putin for Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.
Smith said the best alternative for replacing Venezuelan oil would be to ship heavy sour crude oil from western Canada along the Keystone XL pipeline. But Biden canceled the permit for the controversial pipeline on his first day in office due to concerns from a range of groups, including environmentalists, ranchers and Native American tribes along the route.
“It’s a shame we didn’t pay attention at the time,” Smith said, noting that short-term political concerns beat out the national security argument in favor of the pipeline.
“We will muddle through, but the higher prices will make things less efficient,” he said.
The move to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil is expected to put pressure on the world's oil supply and lead to a rise in gas prices. But it is not expected to lead to more drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, because of White House policies aimed at addressing climate change and transitioning to renewable energy.
The Biden administration denies there is a a war on energy, noting that there are about 9,000 oil and gas leases have not been acted upon.
But U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said that assertion makes him laugh.
The Biden administration stopped progress on the Keystone Pipeline, has canceled permits on the Outer Continental Shelf, rescinded permits for construction of natural gas production and export facilities, he said.
“In a variety of ways, this administration has had an all-fronts war on United States oil and gas,” Cassidy said.
The president refuses to take simple steps to increase production, Cassidy said, adding the federal government could make small investments in gearing up increased production and that would help Ukraine as well as the United States.
“Since the administration has been doing so much to create uncertainty in the oil and gas industry, if they now flipped and provided certainty that would address this man’s concerns,” he said. “The world needs a Russian-free energy future."
David Dismukes, executive director of LSU's Center for Energy Studies, said the U.S. could move oil into the market fairly quickly, even amid lingering global supply chain issues from COVID-19. He noted that logistics companies were able to move supply even in the height of the pandemic.
Dismukes said OPEC and Russia teamed up in 2014 to flood the market with more supply as U.S. production began to increase.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a crowdsourcing app that finds low fuel prices, predicted that the national average could soon hit $4.50 a gallon. And he warns that prices could go up even more, because this is a time when many refineries are going through turnarounds. A major outage or extended turnaround could crimp the gas supply even further.
“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said in a blog post earlier this week. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”
De Haan recommends drivers limit fuel consumption if possible, and to drive more fuel efficiently to help ease the strain on oil supply and potentially lessen the intensity of future price increases.
Capitol Bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report.