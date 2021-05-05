The Louisiana Community and Technical College System and FranU have joined a new recruitment platform that aims to keep local graduates in Baton Rouge.

With the addition of LCTCS, which includes Baton Rouge Community College and River Parishes Community College and FranU, now all of the two- and four-year colleges and universities in the area are on Handshake. LSU and Southern University were part of the program when it was launched in September. FranU is Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.

“As of today, we can say that every business in the Capital Region can access every student in the Capital Region on one platform for free,” said Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Job access is the first step to ensuring that every student can stay in our market after college, should they choose to.”

Handshake creates a level playing field for small and mid-sized employers, which make up 88% of the local market. It allows companies to interact with college and university career centers and let students know about the diverse jobs and career paths available.

Employers can create a free profile and recruit local students by posting jobs, scheduling interviews and registering for recruiting events through a single log-in.

About 600 local businesses have created employer profiles on Handshake since it was launched in September, BRAC said, and nearly 11,000 LSU and Southern students and alumni have created job seeker profiles.