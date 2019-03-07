A smoker-friendly gambling patio is opening Friday at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge.
The Riverbend Terrace is a 3,700-square-foot space off the main floor of the casino. There will be more than 120 slot and video poker machines in the terrace, along with multiple TV sets, an air filtration system and a heating and cooling system. The casino said the patio cost $4 million to build and outfit.
“Our goal with this latest reinvestment in our property is to provide a comfortable environment for both our non-smoking and smoking guests,” said Kim Ginn, general manager of L'Auberge Baton Rouge.
L'Auberge is the second Baton Rouge casino to set up a smoking area. Hollywood Casino opened a 352-square-foot covered area with 15 slot machines, fans and lighting in May, weeks before a city-parish ordinance that banned smoking in most public spaces took effect.