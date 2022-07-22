Bernhard Capital Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by former Shaw Group leader Jim Bernhard, will launch a dedicated environmental services division after buying KC Harvey Environmental, a natural resources consulting firm based in Bozeman, Montana.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bernhard Capital Senior Advisor Dirk Applegate will oversee the environmental services division. Applegate, who recently joined Bernhard, has 30 years of experience in leading environmental services teams.
"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented leader and industry veteran in Dirk as we employ our proven blueprint approach to build an unparalleled national leader in environmental services and consulting," said Jeff Jenkins, founder and partner of Bernhard Capital, said in a statement. “We are confident KC Harvey's deep expertise and integrated consulting method positions it as the perfect cornerstone from which to scale and grow our platform.”
KC Harvey Environmental's headquarters will stay in Montana. Kevin Harvey, the company’s CEO and chief scientist, will continue to lead the company and will work with Applegate to build a “premier” business focused on the growing environmental, social and governance, or ESG, sector.
Bernhard Capital also recently purchased a New Hampshire company that specializes in project management and technical services for nuclear power facilities.