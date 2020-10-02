South Africa energy and chemical company Sasol Ltd. is selling a 50% stake for $2 billion in three its plants inside a sprawling Lake Charles petrochemical complex to Houston-based LyondellBasell.
LyondellBasell will buy a 50% stake in Sasol's new ethane cracker and its low and linear low density polyethylene plants. The three units included in the joint venture manufacture ethylene and polyethylene.
LyondellBasell is expected to operate the three units on behalf of Sasol, which will continue to own its Lake Charles research and development center and 11 other facilities within its Lake Charles site. Sasol also will still own undeveloped land on the site.
Sasol will continue paying down $10 billion in debt it incurred during the construction phase of the Lake Charles site, the cost of which swelled to nearly $13 billion as it neared completion from about $8.1 billion initially projected in 2014. The cost overruns prompted the company's co-CEOs to step down. Sasol already had sold an air separation unit to Air Liquide for $509 million in September.
Sasol employs hundreds of workers in Lake Charles. Some of those employees are expected to work for LyondellBasell after the deal closes.
"Sasol remains committed to its Lake Charles complex as the company’s Gulf Coast regional operations and growth hub," said Kim Cusimano, spokesperson for Sasol.
The joint venture between Sasol and LyondellBasell is subject to a vote by shareholders and is expected to close by the end of the year.