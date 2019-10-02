A Denham Springs group has purchased the La Quinta Inn on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge for $2.5 million.
S Hospitality LLC purchased the hotel at 2333 S. Acadian in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was CPLG Properties LLC of Irving, Texas.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office lists the address for S. Hospitality as 11423 Lemonwood Drive in Denham Springs. That’s also the address of Rajesh Patel, who is listed as manager for the group. The other listed members are Amit Patel of Baton Rouge and Snehal Patel of Port Allen.
The La Quinta is a 140-room hotel.