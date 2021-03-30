ExxonMobil is considering investing $334 million at its Baton Rouge Chemical plant just north of downtown and is seeking economic incentives for the project.

The plan is for both expansion and ongoing maintenance of unspecified units, according to an advance economic incentives filing with the Louisiana Economic Development department.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for clarification about its plans in Baton Rouge.

Work is expected to begin on Wednesday and wrap up in 2023. Roughly 750 construction jobs are expected to be supported over the two-year stint, but only five new permanent jobs would be created at the chemical plant. The plant already has 3,722 workers.

The Baton Rouge Chemical Plant sits along Scenic Highway, just north of the crude oil refinery, and produces 6.1 billion pounds of petrochemical products each year ranging from adhesives to rubber liner for tires and isopropyl alcohol.

ExxonMobil is seeking incentives through the Enterprise Zone program, which is a tax credit of either $3,500 one-time or $1,000 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes on materials such as machinery or equipment or 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total value of the capital investment. The Enterprise Zone program doesn't require local approval, unlike the state's property tax abatement program.

ExxonMobil already is expected to spend $410 million for modernization efforts at its 500,000-barrel-per-day crude oil refinery nearby. All the local taxing entities, such as the school board, parish council and sheriff's office, approved an Industrial Tax Exemption Program tax abatement for that project in recent weeks.

The company has been connecting with small businesses to expand its supplier network as it embarks on these maintenance and modernization projects at the integrated petrochemical facility.