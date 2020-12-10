The Afton Oaks apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been sold for $23.9 million.
MIMG CLXXIV Afton Oaks LLC, MIMG FWCO Afton Oaks LLC and D&J Afton Oaks LLC bought the complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was A.OK Limited Partnership, represented by Mike Wampold, a well-known Baton Rouge developer.
At least two of the entities that bought the complex are connected to Monarch Investment and Management Group, a Colorado company that manages nearly 62,000 apartments in 21 states. In Baton Rouge, the company’s holdings include Afton Oaks, Longridge Apartments, 21 South at Parkview and Dove Creek Apartments. Monarch also has two apartment complexes in Alexandria.
Monarch entered the Baton Rouge market in 2019, when it bought 21 South, which sits on South Sherwood Forest, for $20 million. Later that year it bought Dove Creek for $14.9 million and Longridge for $16 million.
Afton Oaks, located at 12074 Newcastle Ave., is a 284 unit complex that features a fitness center and swimming pool. Rents in the complex range between $699 for a studio unit to $1,160 for a three bedroom-two bath property.