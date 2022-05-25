Robert Blair, CEO of the Spine Hospital of Louisiana for the last 12 years, said Wednesday that he will step down in the coming months.
Blair, 54, said his last day will be Oct. 1. A new CEO has been selected, but the hospital won’t name the successor until next week. He said he will help with the change as much as possible.
“As I transition, I’m happy to answer any questions they have down the road,” he said.
Blair said he is “pseudo-retiring.” He and his wife plan to move to the Florida Keys where he will do consulting work and will help open an ambulatory surgery center in south Florida.
“Hopefully, that’s the plan. That’s kind of what I promised my wife,” Blair said.
Blair has worked at hospitals across the country, including in California and New Jersey. He is originally from Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Penn State University.
He assumed his current perch in March 2010 after being lured to Baton Rouge by recruiters who knew his reputation.
“Having grown up in Pennsylvania, I was done with the snow,” he joked.
Blair said he stayed in Louisiana for so long primarily because of the people, but also the food, the festivals and the football. “My mother calls it the adult playground of the country,” he said. “It’s just a phenomenal place to live as an adult and raise your kids. It’s a fun place to live.”
He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work at a hospital with a sterling reputation. Blair said the Spine Hospital of Louisiana provides 99% of all neurosurgery in Baton Rouge.
“I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed helping to make this place the spine mecca of the southern region,” he said. “We have patients that come from all over the state and surrounding states.”
“I do leave with mixed emotions,” he added. “I’ve been fortunate to get to a place where I can retire — pseudo-retire — earlier than the norm. I’m grateful and blessed and so appreciative to have worked here.”