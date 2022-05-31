A Monroe company that makes plastic sheeting used in consumer products will spend $4.9 million to upgrade its manufacturing plant.
The work will create eight new jobs at Mid South Extrusion and 16 indirect jobs in Ouachita Parish, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Mid South has 170 employees.
The work will involve adding a 12h production line to meet the growing demand for polyethylene film, a thin, lightweight sheeting used in food packaging. The new line should be operational by the end of the year.
Mid South Extrusion opened in 1986 and has steadily expanded its operation from a 17,000 square-foot facility with four employees to a 215,000 square-foot site.
The state provided the company with an incentive package that includes $170,000 from the Retention and Modernization Program. The company is also expected to participate in the Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.