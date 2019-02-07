Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said Thursday it will put on the Louisiana Statewide Business Summit this month, an economic development-focused event connecting business leaders with state government officials.
The summit is the first of what it expected to be a yearly event. It will highlight economic development "success stories" and address ways public and private sector leaders plan to address challenges to "drive Louisiana's economic future," Edwards' administration said.
Edwards, who is running for reelection this year, will deliver a keynote address at the event. The event also will feature panels on infrastructure, moderated by CSRS President Tim Barfield; financial stability, moderated by Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott; "forward momentum and opportunity," led by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson; and water, cyber and advanced manufacturing.
A host of public and private-sector leaders attending include Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy Christian, Second Line Stages President Trey Burvant, Water Institute of the Gulf President and CEO Justin Ehrenwerth and Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson.
The event will be Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.