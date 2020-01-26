Around Louisiana
The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has selected William Crawford, Judge Ernestine Gray, Judge Guy Holdridge, H. Alston Johnson III and James P. Roy Sr. as 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year and selected Glenn Armentor, John M. Madison Jr. and Mary Olive Pierson as Distinguished Achievement honorees.
Crawford retired from LSU Law after the fall 2019 semester as the longest-serving LSU faculty member at 53 years, and spent 10 years as a practicing attorney in New Orleans before joining the faculty as assistant dean in 1966. He also served as director of the Law Institute from 1978 to 2018. Crawford is a 1951 LSU Law graduate.
Gray was first elected to the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court in 1984 and served for 35 years and had been in private practice. The South Carolina native graduated from LSU Law in 1976 and served with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office working on antitrust matters, and many years as a trial attorney with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Holdridge is the 1st District, Division C Judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Louisiana in Baton Rouge, elected in 2014. Holdridge graduated from LSU Law in 1978 and had served the 23rd Judicial District. including as chief judge.
Johnson is a senior partner with Phelps Dunbar in Baton Rouge, practicing litigation with particular emphasis in the areas of tort litigation, insurance coverage and litigation and administrative law. He was a full-time LSU Law faculty member for 12 years. He graduated from LSU Law in 1970.
Roy is a senior partner and managing member of Domengeaux Wright Roy & Edwards LLC in Lafayette, and is primarily involved in the representation of plaintiffs in admiralty and maritime law, personal injury litigation and mass tort/class actions. He graduated from LSU Law in 1976 and has been on the LSU Law Alumni Board of Trustees for many years.
Armentor is general partner of Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette, a plaintiffs' litigation firm he founded as a 1977 LSU Law graduate. He is a current member of the LSU Board of Supervisors.
Madison is a founding member of Wiener, Weiss & Madison in Shreveport, with a practice in commercial litigation, construction law, and oil and gas law. He is a 1969 LSU Law graduate.
Pierson is a longtime Baton Rouge attorney who specializes in banking, lender liability, complex litigation, trials, tort, contracts and complex agreements, handling some high-profile cases. She is a 1970 LSU Law graduate.
The LSU Law alumni will be honored at a ceremony March 6 at the Marriott Hotel in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Civil Service League presented 61st annual Charles E. Dunbar Jr. Career Service Awards to classified merit system employees who have distinguished themselves in their service. Recipients from the area are Mandy Clayton of Denham Springs, administrative coordinator, LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station; Zina Daniel of New Orleans, statistician 2, School of Public Health — Behavioral and Community Health Sciences; Judy Dupuy of Baton Rouge, board administrator, Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors; Irving Parrish Foote IV of Baker, agriculture specialist program manager, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; Samuel B. Guillory of Breaux Bridge, deputy assistant secretary 3, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services; Johnson L. Hale III of Mandeville, police lieutenant — A, Louisiana Department of Public Safety; Brad Harris of Baton Rouge, information technology director, Department of State; Milton Hunter of New Orleans, program manager, price verification inspections, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; Stephanie Michel of Sunshine, deputy warden 4, Department of Corrections, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center; C. Dean Morgan of Independence, locksmith master, physical plant services, Southeastern Louisiana University; and Emma J. Ramsey of Metairie, nutrition educator 2, LSU AgCenter.
The Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation awarded nursing scholarships to outstanding nursing facility staff who are enrolled in nursing school to further their professional development in long-term care. Those selected from the area are Shateela Benjamin and Jonathan Lee, Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Iberia; Hillary Chenevert, Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center, Mansura; Dermeisha LeBranche, Chateau Living Center, Kenner; Tabitha Unbehagen, Greenbriar Community Care Center, Slidell; and Akeya Williams, Affinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baton Rouge.