Globalstar, a Covington-based communications company, has been selected to serve as the satellite operator for Apple’s new emergency SOS service, capping off the company's longstanding efforts to get tech or telecom firms to tap into its network.
The tech giant made the announcement Wednesday at a launch event for the iPhone 14.
Ashley Williams, Apple’s manager of satellite modeling and simulation, said the new service dubbed “emergency SOS via satellite” will allow iPhone customers to connect with responders even when they are away from cell towers. This will allow customers to send messages over satellites if they are in rural or remote areas.
The service will be provided for free for iPhone 14 owners in the U.S. and Canada, beginning in November.
Williams called the service “groundbreaking” and said it took years of work between Apple and Globalstar to make it a reality. Custom components were added to the iPhone 14 to eliminate the need for the bulky antenna typically found with satellite phones. An orientation app will help customers point their phone at a Globalstar satellite. Because of limited bandwidth, customers will choose between custom emergency messages and data such as location and medical information will automatically be sent.
For years, there had been rumors that Globalstar was working with various tech and telecom companies who wanted to tap into its network. In 2013, Amazon reportedly tested a wireless network on a spectrum owned by Globalstar that would have allowed customers to connect directly to the internet.
"This really is the holy grail for Globalstar," said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South.
Under the agreement, Apple will pay 95% of the costs Globalstar incurs launching new satellites to build out the network. Globalstar said it will raise capital to cover the cost of building and launching the satellites, Goldman Sachs is working with the company to secure financing.
According to a filing made Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Globalstar expects total revenue for 2023 to be between $185 million and $230 million, roughly in line with what analysts were forecasting prior to the Apple announcement. But those numbers are expected to improve significantly in 2026, which would be the first full year in which the new satellites are operational. The filing said revenue in 2026 should be 35% higher than what is reported in 2023.
Because of the Apple deal, Globalstar has dropped the development of its second-generation duplex service, which provides two-way communications, a move that will have a $175 million impact on the company because of abandoned inventory and royalties.
Advocate Business Writer Robert Stewart contributed to this report